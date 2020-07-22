Investigation of NE LA mayor accused of inappropriate behavior with juvenile leads to new charges

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Northeast Louisiana mayor already behind bars accused of inappropriate behavior with a juvenile is facing new charges after authorities say he used town resources to commit other crimes.

Jonesville Mayor Milton Ceasar is now charged with 40 counts of malfeasance in office, one count of intimidation of a witness, and one count of abuse of office.

According to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation began on April 19, 2020, and Ceasar was originally arrested on June 22, 2020, for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond at that time was set at $17,500.

During the investigation, detectives with Catahoula Parish seized multiple computers, cell phones, and other technological devices with a search warrant. Detectives say the information obtained from the devices led them to the discovery of Ceasar using town devices to commit other crimes.

Sheriff Toney Edwards released a statement, saying he is “thankful to all the detectives and other agencies who have worked diligently on this case.” He also said that “this is an example of the growing abuse of technological devices throughout today’s society.”

Ceasar is being held at the Catahoula Parish Jail and his bond has been set at $331,500.

We will continue to update this article as more information about the case becomes available.

LATEST ARTICLES: