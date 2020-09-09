SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s Louisiana Census Day, a day the state in reminding residents to fill out the 2020 census.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards once again urged more Louisiana residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census, saying the state’s participation rate remains among the lowest in the nation.

Today's the day you should fill out the census. It determines how billions of dollars in federal funding are spent on hospitals🏥, schools🏫, roads🚙and other public services in Louisiana. Visit https://t.co/gkVhmeQ2nq and fill yours out before the September 30 deadline. #lagov pic.twitter.com/2JIsbqQrAh — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 9, 2020

Shreveport Representative Sam Jenkins says its important residents take part, especially when it comes to federal funding.

“Every 10 years we try to count everyone who lives in the United States. The reason we do that is because it helps us to distribute federal funding, but it also affects your represenation in Congress. It also affects your community, fire stations, hospitals, schools. All of that is something that is tied to the results of the census” said Jenkins.

Residents can visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to take part in the census.

The 2020 Census finishes on September 30, 2020.

