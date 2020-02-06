Sheriff: At least 3 dead after plane headed to Shreveport crashes in Jackson Parish

by: The Associated Press

CHATHAM, La. (AP) — A small plane crash in north Louisiana on Thursday afternoon has left at least three people dead, according to authorities.

Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown told news outlets the plane was heading from Jackson to Shreveport and crashed north of Chatham on Louisiana 34.

The Monroe Regional Airport tower lost contact with the plane around 2:10 p.m.

Brown said there were three people on the plane; at least one was killed. He said the plane was a Cessna. Further details regarding the crash weren’t immediately known.

