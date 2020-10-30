Jefferson Parish residents asked to limit water usage after Hurricane Zeta

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials are asking residents to limit non-essential sewer services.

That includes things like washing clothes and dishes and showering. The parish says power outages are limiting the sewerage system’s ability to process waste water.

Garbage and recycling pickup will start today, including some storm debris pickup. All storm trash must be bagged.

Large tree branches must be stacked at the curb.

The parish says debris pick up will continue in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the parish transit service resumed at 6 a.m.