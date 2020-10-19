Jefferson Parish School Board critical of ‘Ka’Mauri Harrison Act’

BATON ROUGE – The Jefferson Parish School Board is urging state lawmakers to reject the “Ka’Mauri Harrison Act.”

That’s according to a letter sent to the state legislature by the board ahead of today’s hearing on the bill.

The act is named after the Jefferson Parish fourth grader who was suspended last month after a teacher spotted a BB gun in his bedroom during a virtual learning session. It would require school districts to create policies for virtual students and allow for appeals of suspensions.

The Jefferson Parish School Board says the proposal would limit teachers’ ability to maintain order during classes and overwhelm school districts with suspension appeals.

The bill, which has already passed the house, goes before the senate education committee this afternoon.