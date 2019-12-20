Johnson applauds committee’s passage of legislation honoring Dr. C.O. Simpkins

WASHINGTON (LA-04 News Release) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today applauded the House Oversight Committee’s unanimous passage of his bipartisan legislation designating a United States Post Office in Mansfield, La., to Dr. C.O. Simpkins. Johnson’s bill is co-sponsored by the entire Louisiana House delegation.

“Though it feels like a small gesture in comparison to all the profound contributions Dr. Simpkins made to both our state and our nation, we are delighted to be one step closer to making this tribute a reality,” said Johnson.

“Kelly and I are continuing to keep the Simpkins family in our prayers as they walk through a difficult holiday season.”

