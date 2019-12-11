Johnson pays tribute to Dr. C.O. Simpkins, introduces legislation in his honor

WASHINGTON (LA-04 Press Release) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today introduced legislation designating a United States Post Office in Mansfield, La., to Dr. C.O. Simpkins Sr. to honor his life and service as a Louisiana veteran and legendary civil rights activist. Dr. Simpkins passed away Wednesday evening.

Johnson’s legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Representatives Steve Scalise (LA-01), Cedric Richmond (LA-02), Clay Higgins (LA-03), Ralph Abraham (LA-05) and Garret Graves (LA-06).

“Kelly and I were saddened to hear about the passing of Dr. C.O. Simpkins, a man who fought valiantly for civil rights alongside many of America’s heroes, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Johnson.

“While it is only a small symbol of our area’s appreciation, I am honored to have my fellow colleagues in the Louisiana congressional delegation join me in introducing legislation that designates a U.S. Post Office in Mansfield, Louisiana, to Dr. Simpkins and his family. We offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to them all. Dr. Simpkins’ profound contributions will never be forgotten.”



Johnson also delivered a speech on the House floor today honoring the life and service of Dr. Simpkins.

