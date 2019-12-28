Judge blocks California’s alligator ban after Louisiana sues

FILE – In this Monday, May 2, 2016 file photo, Two alligators lounge on the end of the 16th green during the final round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. A federal judge in California has temporarily blocked a California law banning the import and sale of alligator and crocodile products and has scheduled an April hearing on Louisiana’s lawsuit against the law. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 that it’s a first step toward protecting the state alligator industry. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law banning the import and sale of alligator and crocodile products.

The judge has also scheduled an April 24 hearing on Louisiana’s request for a longer-lasting order.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that it’s a first step toward protecting an industry that creates jobs and contributes to coastal restoration.

Online court records show that Mueller granted the request for such an order Sunday, saying both sides had agreed to it. She notes that California is not conceding anything by such agreement.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.