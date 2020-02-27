Judge resigns after admitting to using racial slurs

GONZALES, La. (BRProud) – Judge Jessie LeBlanc is resigning from the 23rd Judicial District Court Division D.
The resignation takes effect Thursday and comes after Judge LeBlanc admitted to using a racial slur to describe a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in text messages she sent to Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean during an argument as their extramarital affair ended.
Prejean was demoted from his position as chief deputy by Sheriff Leland Falcon after admitting to the affair last year. As recently as last week, the judge was denying both the affair and having sent the text messages
Judge LeBlanc’s resignation letter can be found below:
CAIR released this statement about Judge LeBlanc’s resignation:
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today welcomed the resignation of a Louisiana judge who used the “N-Word” in texts referring to government employees.
Those text messages showed 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc using the racist term while referring to an African-American deputy and law clerk.
“We welcome Judge LeBlanc’s resignation and thank all those who stated clearly that they would not tolerate racial bias espoused by someone who is required to administer the law with impartiality and objectivity.”