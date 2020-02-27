Judge resigns after admitting to using racial slurs

GONZALES, La. (BRProud) – Judge Jessie LeBlanc is resigning from the 23rd Judicial District Court Division D.

The resignation takes effect Thursday and comes after Judge LeBlanc admitted to using a racial slur to describe a black sheriff’s deputy and a black law clerk in text messages she sent to Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean during an argument as their extramarital affair ended.

Prejean was demoted from his position as chief deputy by Sheriff Leland Falcon after admitting to the affair last year. As recently as last week, the judge was denying both the affair and having sent the text messages

Judge LeBlanc’s resignation letter can be found below:





Courtesy of Jill L Craft, Attorney at Law, L.L.C.

CAIR released this statement about Judge LeBlanc’s resignation: