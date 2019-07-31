Judge ups accused killer’s bond additional $100K after hearing State’s argument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Caddo Parish judge today increased the bond for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a Shreveport man over a parking spot in the Anderson Island neighborhood.

Ronald B. Parker, 65, is accused in the July 20 death of 40-year-old Roderick Gaut, who had just parked at the home of a relative, following the funeral of another relative.

Parker was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder later that day and his bond was set at $150,000.



Today, however, Judge Charles Tutt increased that bond to $250,000, after hearing arguments from the prosecution pointing to previous violent episodes.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.