Judge worried about potential jury pool ahead of Alton Sterling wrongful death trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is some concern about the potential of tainting a jury pool in the Alton Sterling wrongful death suit.

Monday, lawyers on both sides of the case presented arguments about evidence. Sterling family attorneys want statements from both East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul. Officer Blane Salamoni’s lawyer asked the judge to say no.

“We only allow fact witnesses and expert witnesses at trials. They are neither. They have no facts, no personal observations relevant to the case and they cannot be nor or going to be qualified as experts in the reasonableness in the use of force or in the hiring of either officer,” said Steve Carleton, Salomoni’s attorney.

Alton family attorney Michael Adams argued, “Although Chief Paul did not hire either one of these officers, it was his responsibility to review all of the records that we’ve been asking for two and a half years, to review those records and then to make a decision on whether or not they are terminated. He, in fact, did discipline these officers.”

Judge William Morvant ruled the Sterling family lawyers can get a statement from Chief Paul, but not Mayor Broome, nor Councilmembers Lamont Cole or Trae Welch. Judge Morvant said the three have no knowledge of police procedure.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council is expected to vote again on a $5 million settlement for the Sterling family after it failed to pass earlier this month. The new vote comes after a public comment sent by email was accidentally marked as spam.

Judge Morvant said comments made after that initial vote and other remarks by the Sterling family lawyers could make it impossible to find an impartial jury.

Judge Morvant explained, “If I think the jury pool’s tainted, I’m not gonna have no qualms under 122/124 the code of civil procedure to move this case.”

The judge will now set a hearing for a possible gag order around the chief’s statements made following the council vote. The trial is scheduled for March 1, 2021.