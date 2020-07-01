July 1 Louisiana COVID-19 update: 2,083 new cases bring total past 60K

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 60,178 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,130.

That’s an increase of 2,083 cases and 17 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. It is the first time more than 2,000 new cases have been reported in a single day since the pandemic first peaked in the state in early April.

Those newly confirmed cases came from the results of 23,577 tests reported to the state health department since Tuesday, but the LDH notes that the tests were collected between June 13 and July 1.

Of those tests, 8.83 percent came back positive.

A total of 752,088 tests have been reported to-date in Louisiana. With Wednesday’s reported results, the state’s overall positivity rate rose to 8 percent. Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus also rose by another 18 Wednesday to 799 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by one to 84.

There were 170 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday, 109 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 235 deaths in Caddo, which is four more deaths than the 231 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Friday afternoon.

Bossier is reporting another 31 confirmed cases and another death, bringing the total number of deaths in the parish to 31. Natchitoches added 15 new cases, Sabine seven, and Webster five. Red River Parish also added two new cases. Bienville reported no new cases but did add a twenty-seventh death.

the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,418 case(s) | 235 death(s) | 476 state tests | 57,409 commercial tests

Bossier – 906 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 47 state tests | 22,638 commercial tests

De Soto – 349 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 72 state tests | 4,700 commercial tests

Webster – 423 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 175 state tests | 7,034 commercial tests

Claiborne – 120 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 95 state tests | 2,086 commercial tests

Bienville – 227 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 200 state tests | 2,768 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 295 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 314 state tests | 3,565 commercial tests

Sabine – 89 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 180 state tests | 2,756 commercial tests

Red River – 62 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 23 state tests | 918 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Sunday, June 28, that number stood at 42,225. That is 2,433 more than the previous week. Edwards noted in his briefing last week that more people are now being confirmed positive per week than are being added to the tally of presumed recoveries. A total of 6,458 cases were confirmed during the same period last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

