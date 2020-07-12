July 12 LDH update shows COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide in Louisiana rose by 1,319 on Sunday and another 13 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 78,122 and 3,308 deaths.

Sunday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 10,548 tests reported to the state health department since Saturday. Of those tests, 12.50 percent came back positive. The state’s daily positivity rate had dropped as low as 7.09 percent in early June before beginning to steadily rise again even as more tests were performed through the remainder of the month and into July.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 99 percent of the cases reported to the state Sunday were community spread and 36 percent of the cases are of individuals aged 29 and under.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Saturday that he would be signing a new executive order expanding restrictions under the current Phase 2 order, including a statewide mask mandate, putting tougher limits on group gatherings and shuttering bars.

Individual parishes in the state will be able to opt out of the mandate if they document fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people during a 2-week period. Only three parishes in the state met the requirement as of Saturday: Grant, Red River, and West Feliciana.

The cumulative two-week incidence is nearly four times that threshold in Caddo Parish at 395.60 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data available on the LDH coronavirus dashboard. Here are the NWLA parishes order from highest incidence to the lowest:

Caddo: 395.60

Bossier: 329.44

Sabine: 307.92

Webster: 268.06

De Soto: 262.43

Bienville: 232.94

Natchitoches: 212.11

Claiborne: 150.53

Red River: 94.37

Edwards ratcheted up Louisiana’s restrictions to combat the coronavirus’s spread with the order, set to go into effect on Monday, aimed at trying to curb the sharp rise in infections of COVID-19 that is sparking troubling surges in hospitalization rates.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by another 61 Sunday to 1,243. The number of patients on ventilators rose by 13 to 134. Hospitalizations in Region 7 rose to new heights on Sunday, climbing by another 14 to 255.

108 of the new cases reported Sunday were in NWLA, including 47 in Caddo Parish and 20 more in Bossier. There are also 16 new cases reported in Sabine.

Bossier also added another death for the third consecutive day, bringing the total to 39.

As of noon Sunday, July 12, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,323 case(s) | 247 death(s) | 609 state tests | 69,853 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,274 case(s) | 39 death(s) | 268 state tests | 27,775 commercial tests

De Soto – 431 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 78 state tests | 5,810 commercial tests

Webster – 535 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 178 state tests | 8,632 commercial tests

Claiborne – 149 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,693 commercial tests

Bienville – 265 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 223 state tests | 3,292 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 403 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 340 state tests | 5,269 commercial tests

Sabine – 210 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 188 state tests | 3,464 commercial tests

Red River – 80 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 59 state tests | 1,088 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

