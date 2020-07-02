July 2 Louisiana COVID-19 update: 1,383 new cases confirmed, another 17 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,383 Thursday and another 17 deaths were reported.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 61,561 and 3,147 deaths as the number of hospitalizations due to the virus also continues to rise sharply.

The latest update comes after Gov. Edwards confirmed Thursday morning that a member of his staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, and it continues a trend of steadily rising cases and positivity rates.

Thursday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 15,286 tests reported to the state health department since Wednesday. The Louisiana Department of Health notes that most of the tests were collected between June 25 and July 2.

Of those tests, 9.05 percent came back positive.

The state’s overall positivity rate from testing has been rising and is now averaging around 9.7% statewide, dangerously near the 10% threshold the World Health Organization set for communities and the economy to reopen safely.

“COVID-19 is not done with Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards tweeted shortly after the latest update was released Thursday, noting that 94% of the cases reported to the state over the past 24 hours were community spread and 39% are among individuals aged 29 and under.

Today, the @LADeptHealth reports 1,387 cases reported to the state since July 1, 2020. The collection dates for most of these cases fall between June 25, 2020 and July 2, 2020.



COVID-19 is not done with Louisiana. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/MaPqZpYNSB — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 2, 2020

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus also rose by another 41 Thursday to 840 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by seven to 91.

There were 162 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday. For the second day in a row, more than 100 new cases were reported in Caddo, bringing the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,520. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 235 deaths in Caddo, which is four more deaths than the 231 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of last Friday afternoon.

Bossier is reporting another 41 confirmed cases and another death, bringing the total number of deaths in the parish to 32. De Soto added another eight cases and a nineteenth death.

As of noon Thursday, July 2, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,520 case(s) | 235 death(s) | 476 state tests | 58,993 commercial tests

Bossier – 947 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 47 state tests | 23,216 commercial tests

De Soto – 357 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 73 state tests | 4,820 commercial tests

Webster – 426 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 175 state tests | 7,292 commercial tests

Claiborne – 122 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 96 state tests | 2,202 commercial tests

Bienville – 230 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 204 state tests | 2,799 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 297 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 315 state tests | 3,592 commercial tests

Sabine – 90 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 180 state tests | 2,778 commercial tests

Red River – 62 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 26 state tests | 930 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Sunday, June 28, that number stood at 42,225. That is 2,433 more than the previous week. Edwards noted in his briefing last week that more people are now being confirmed positive per week than are being added to the tally of presumed recoveries. A total of 6,458 cases were confirmed during the same period last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.