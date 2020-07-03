July 3 Louisiana COVID-19 update: 1,728 new cases confirmed, 23 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,728 Friday and another 23 deaths were reported.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 63,289 and 3,170 deaths.

Thursday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 16,768 tests reported to the state health department since Thursday. Of those tests, 10.31 percent came back positive, which is over the 10% threshold the World Health Organization set for communities and the economy to reopen safely.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus also rose by 12 Friday to 840 and the number of patients on ventilators rose by two to 93.

There are 143 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, 78 of them in Caddo, bringing the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,598. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 243 deaths in Caddo, which is two more deaths than the 241 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Thursday evening.

Bossier added 24 more cases and for the fourth day in a row added another death. That brings the death toll from the coronavirus in Bossier Parish to 33. Natchitoches also added another 22 cases. Webster added five, De Soto and Sabine four each, and Claiborne and Bienville three each. Red River Parish remains the only parish in the region to have not reported any new cases over the past two days.

As of noon Friday, July 3, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,598 case(s) | 243 death(s) | 476 state tests | 60,298 commercial tests

Bossier – 971 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 47 state tests |23,616 commercial tests

De Soto – 361 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 73 state tests | 4,872 commercial tests

Webster – 431 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 175 state tests | 7,445 commercial tests

Claiborne – 125 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 96 state tests | 2,227 commercial tests

Bienville – 233 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 204 state tests | 2,888 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 319 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 320 state tests | 4,600 commercial tests

Sabine – 94 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 183 state tests | 2,863 commercial tests

Red River – 62 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 26 state tests | 964 commercial tests

The LDH says the state dashboard will not be updated on Saturday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Sunday, June 28, that number stood at 42,225. That is 2,433 more than the previous week. Edwards noted in his briefing last week that more people are now being confirmed positive per week than are being added to the tally of presumed recoveries. A total of 6,458 cases were confirmed during the same period last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

