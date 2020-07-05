July 5 LDH update: State sees 1,937 new cases over two days; hospitalizations continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,937 Sunday, with another 10 deaths were reported.

Those numbers reflect data for the past two days, since the Louisiana Department of Health did not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday due to the Independence Day holiday.

Sunday’s update brings the total number of cases statewide to 65,226 and 3,180 deaths.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 18,312 tests reported to the state health department since Friday. Of those tests, 10.58 percent came back positive, which is over the 10% threshold the World Health Organization set for communities and the economy to reopen safely.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus continues to rise, from 842 Friday to 926 as of Sunday. The number of patients on ventilators rose from 93 to 105.

The number of hospitalizations in LDH Region 7 rose to 214 as of Sunday, nearing the peak of the first spike in the region when there were 224 people in the hospital for the coronavirus on May 10.

There are 172 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, with 108 of them in Caddo. That brings the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,706. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 243 deaths in Caddo, which is two more deaths than the 241 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Thursday evening.

Bossier has added 36 more cases since Friday, bringing the total in the parish to 1,007. Two more deaths are also reported in the parish, bringing the total to 35.

De Soto and Natchitoches also added another eight cases each. Sabine reported four more cawses. Webster and Claiborne added three each and Sabine added two. Bienville has not reported any positive cases over the holiday weekend out of the 35 test results reported since Friday but it has reported another death, bringing the total to 28.

As of noon Sunday, July 5, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,706 case(s) | 243 death(s) | 476 state tests | 61,724 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,007 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 47 state tests | 23,995 commercial tests

De Soto – 369 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 75 state tests | 5,039 commercial tests

Webster – 434 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 176 state tests | 7,507 commercial tests

Claiborne – 128 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,267 commercial tests

Bienville – 233 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 211 state tests | 2,916 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 327 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 327 state tests | 4,646 commercial tests

Sabine – 98 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 185 state tests | 2,906 commercial tests

Red River – 64 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 37 state tests | 968 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Sunday, June 28, that number stood at 42,225. That is 2,433 more than the previous week. Edwards noted in his briefing last week that more people are now being confirmed positive per week than are being added to the tally of presumed recoveries. A total of 6,458 cases were confirmed during the same period last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

