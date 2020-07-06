July 6 LDH update: State sees 1,101 new cases; hospitalizations in NWLA nearing previous peak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose by another 1,101 Monday, with another eight deaths were reported.

That brings the total number of cases statewide to 66,327 and 3,188 deaths.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 98% of the cases reported to the state Monday were community spread and 44% of the cases involve individuals aged 29 and under.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 11,191 tests reported to the state health department since Sunday. Of those tests, 9.84 percent came back positive. The World Health Organization has set a 10-percent threshold for communities and the economy to reopen safely.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus continues to rise, from 926 Sunday 964 as of midday Monday. The number of patients on ventilators rose from 105 to 109.

In Northwest Louisiana, the number of hospitalizations rose to 221 as of Monday, just three short of the first peak in the region when there were 224 people were in the hospital for the coronavirus back on May 10. According to the state department of health, Region 7 currently has 287 ICU beds in use and 117 available.

Source: Louisiana Department of Health

There are 67 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Region 7 as of Monday, with 34 of them in Caddo. That brings the total confirmed cases in the parish to 3,740. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 243 deaths in Caddo, which is two more deaths than the 241 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Thursday evening.

Bossier has added 23 more cases, bringing the total in the parish to 1,030.

Webster and Natchitoches also added another three cases each and De Soto added one. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday in NWLA.

As of noon Monday, July 6, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,740 case(s) | 243 death(s) | 476 state tests | 62,225 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,030 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 47 state tests | 24,220 commercial tests

De Soto – 371 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 75 state tests | 5,095 commercial tests

Webster – 437 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 176 state tests | 7,552 commercial tests

Claiborne – 128 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,281 commercial tests

Bienville – 234 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 211 state tests | 2,937 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 330 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 327 state tests | 4,672 commercial tests

Sabine – 99 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 185 state tests | 2,946 commercial tests

Red River – 64 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 37 state tests | 969 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Tuesday, June 30, that number stood at 43,026 and it had not been updated as of midday Monday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.