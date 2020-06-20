June 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana cases reach 49,385 with 2,992 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 49,385 on Saturday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,992.

That’s an increase of 870 cases and 20 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The latest update comes after the LDH reviewed and adjusted the state’s coronavirus tracking data and removed 1,666 duplicate and out-of-state cases from the state’s tally of confirmed cases after developing and implementing a new process for improving how data is gathered from labs around the state.

From the 13,907 test results reported Saturday, the positivity rate was 6.26% percent. The overall positivity rate for the 604,816 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.17 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients reported to be in the hospital for the coronavirus rose by 13 on Saturday to 574. The number of patients on ventilators rose slightly to 75.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly. That number as of June 14 was 37,017, which was 3,113 more recoveries than were reported the previous week. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 112, which is one less than the previous week.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 75 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Saturday; 50 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,881.

MORE: Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 223 deaths in Caddo, although the Caddo Coroner’s office reported late Friday night that the total number of people who have died in the parish from COVID-19 has risen to 227. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier Parish is reporting 11 new cases; Webster has five more, Natchitoches, De Soto, and Bienville are all reporting three new cases each. Bienville is also reporting an additional death, bringing the total there 26.

As of noon Saturday, June 20, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,881 case(s) | 223 death(s) | 424 state tests | 48,098 commercial tests

Bossier – 654 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 18,540 commercial tests

De Soto – 313 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 70 state tests | 3,942 commercial tests

Webster – 316 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 5,203 commercial tests

Claiborne – 105 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 69 state tests | 1,689 commercial tests

Bienville – 198 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,403 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 192 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 290 state tests | 2,803 commercial tests

Sabine – 60 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 1690 state tests | 2,193 commercial tests

Red River – 54 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 668 commercial tests

