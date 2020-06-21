June 21 LDH update: 49,778 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, 2,993 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 49,778 on Sunday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,993.

That’s an increase of 393 cases and one more death reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 5,996 test results reported Sunday, the positivity rate was 6.55 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 610,812 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.15 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients reported to be in the hospital for the coronavirus rose by 15 on Sunday to 589. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by six to 69.

On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that the virus is still spreading and Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Alex Billioux shared some more specific data on recent trends around the state by region, including what he called a “very alarming rise in new cases” in the Region 4 area around Acadiana, along with an uptick in hospitalizations.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly. That number as of June 14 was 37,017, which was 3,113 more recoveries than were reported the previous week. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 112, which is one less than the previous week.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 47 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Sunday; 24 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,905.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 223 deaths in Caddo, although the Caddo Coroner’s office reported late Friday night that the total number of people who have died in the parish from COVID-19 has risen to 227. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

For a second day in a row, Bossier Parish is reporting 11 new cases; Webster has five more. De Soto is reporting three new cases and an additional death. Bienville added two more; Claiborne and Sabine one each.

As of noon Sunday, June 21, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,905 case(s) | 223 death(s) | 459 state tests | 48,479 commercial tests

Bossier – 665 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 18,791 commercial tests

De Soto – 316 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 3,969 commercial tests

Webster – 321 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 5,229 commercial tests

Claiborne – 106 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,697 commercial tests

Bienville – 200 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,410 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 192 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,818 commercial tests

Sabine – 61 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 175 state tests | 2,206 commercial tests

Red River – 54 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 671 commercial tests

