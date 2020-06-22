June 22 LDH update: COVID-19 cases top 50K, deaths reach 3,004 as hospitalizations continue to rise

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 50,239 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,004.

That’s an increase of 461 cases and 11 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Potentially of more concern with Monday’s numbers is the increase in the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus, which rose by 41 to a total of 630. The number of patients on ventilators also rose by eight to 77.

The number of hospitalizations statewide had been steadily dropping since peaking just below 2,000 in April 12, reaching a low of 542 on June 13. But it has since begun to rise, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to warn last week of some concerning trends.

Edwards and state health officials have been watching those trends closely, as they are among the data that will determine whether the state is ready to move into a third phase of reopening.

Edward is expected to address that possibility in his briefing on Monday afternoon. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

From the 7,252 test results reported on Monday, the positivity rate was 6.36 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 618,064 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.13 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Louisiana health officials probe COVID-19 clusters

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly and on Monday reported that 39,792 are now presumed recovered. That is 2,775 more presumed recovered than were reported last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 22 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Sunday; 15 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,905.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 223 deaths in Caddo, although the Caddo Coroner’s office reported late Friday night that the total number of people who have died in the parish from COVID-19 has risen to 227. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier Parish is reporting three new cases; Webster and Claiborne are reporting two more each.

As of noon Monday, June 22, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,920 case(s) | 223 death(s) | 459 state tests | 48,782 commercial tests

Bossier – 668 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 18,928 commercial tests

De Soto – 318 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 3,986 commercial tests

Webster – 323 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 5,250 commercial tests

Claiborne – 106 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,705 commercial tests

Bienville – 200 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,417 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 192 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,824 commercial tests

Sabine – 61 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 175 state tests | 2,212 commercial tests

Red River – 54 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 672 commercial tests

