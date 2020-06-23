June 23 LDH update: 1,356 new COVID-19 cases is highest reported since April 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 51,595 on Tuesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,021.

That’s an increase of 1,356 cases and 17 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

That is the highest number of new cases reported in a single 24-hour period since 1,417 new cases were reported on April 7, amid the peak of the coronavirus in Louisiana. According to the LDH, 95 percent of the cases reported to the state on Tuesday were community spread, meaning they were not coming from congregate settings, such as prisons, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities.

“We are quite concerned by today’s COVID-19 numbers and the overall direction we are moving in,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health said in a statement on Tuesday’s data. “What we are seeing appears to be connected to increased movement, a lot of which is probably related to further reopening of the economy and at least some individuals not adhering to recommended precautions. We are seeing significant COVID-19 spread related to people congregating in groups with little to no social distancing or masking. The largest increase in cases is among young adults.”

The latest update comes one day after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will not be moving into the third phase of reopening its economy when the current order expires on June. Instead, Edwards said the current order will be extended for another 28 days.

The governor cited data that shows the state is “not moving in the right direction” when it comes to criteria for further lifting restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The number of hospitalizations statewide had been steadily dropping since peaking just below 2,000 in April 12, reaching a low of 542 on June 13. But it has since begun to steadily rise again, jumping by 41 on Monday to 630 and by another 16 to 646 on Tuesday in a fourth straight day of increasing numbers. The number of patients on ventilators also rose by six to 83.

During his briefing on Monday, Gov. Edwards noted that June 13 is two weeks after Memorial Day weekend.

From the 17,875 test results reported Tuesday, the positivity rate was 7.59 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 635,939 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.11 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly and on Monday reported that 39,792 are now presumed recovered. That is 2,775 more presumed recovered than were reported last week.

There were 80 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday; 33 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,953.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 223 deaths in Caddo, although the Caddo Coroner’s office reported late Friday night that the total number of people who have died in the parish from COVID-19 has risen to 227. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

There were also 29 new cases reported in Bossier Parish, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to 697. Bienville Parish reported nine new cases and an eleventh death. Sabine reported five new cases. Natchitoches also added a new case and a fourteenth death.

As of noon Tuesday, June 23, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,953 case(s) | 223 death(s) | 459 state tests | 49,372 commercial tests

Bossier – 697 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 19,191 commercial tests

De Soto – 320 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,044 commercial tests

Webster – 323 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 5,451 commercial tests

Claiborne – 108 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,745 commercial tests

Bienville – 209 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,446 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 193 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,864 commercial tests

Sabine – 66 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 177 state tests | 2,283 commercial tests

Red River – 53 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 687 commercial tests

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.