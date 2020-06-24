June 23 Louisiana COVID-19 update: 52,477 confirmed cases, 3,039 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 52,477 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,039.

That’s an increase of 882 cases and 18 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The latest update comes the day after the state recorded the highest number of new cases reported in a single 24-hour period since 1,417 new cases were reported on April 7, amid the peak of the coronavirus in Louisiana. It also comes two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state will not be moving into the third phase of reopening its economy when the current order expires on June. Instead, Edwards said the current order will be extended for another 28 days.

Gov. Edwards is set to hold another briefing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

According to the LDH, 93 percent of the cases reported to the state on Wednesday were community spread, meaning they were not coming from congregate settings, such as prisons, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus dropped for the first time since June 18, from 646 on Tuesday to 631 as of midday Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped, from 83 to 77.

From the 12,566 test results reported Wednesday, the positivity rate was 7.02 percent. The LDH notes that the majority of those tests were collected between June 17 and June 24.

The overall positivity rate for the 648,505 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.09 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly and on Monday reported that 39,792 are now presumed recovered. That is 2,775 more presumed recovered than were reported last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 114 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday; 42 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,995.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 228 deaths in Caddo, which is one more death than reported by Caddo Coroner’s office reported late Friday night.

There were also 38 new cases reported in Webster Parish and 23 new cases in Bossier Parish, bringing the total there to 720. De Soto and Natchitoches also added four new cases each. There were no other deaths reported in Region 7 Wednesday.

As of noon Tuesday, June 23, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,995 case(s) | 228 death(s) | 475 state tests | 50,597 commercial tests

Bossier – 720 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 19,646 commercial tests

De Soto – 324 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,101 commercial tests

Webster – 361 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 172 state tests | 5,931 commercial tests

Claiborne – 109 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,862 commercial tests

Bienville – 210 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,482 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 197 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,884 commercial tests

Sabine – 66 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 178 state tests | 2,307 commercial tests

Red River – 54 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 694 commercial tests

