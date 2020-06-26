June 26 LDH update: 1,356 more COVID-19 cases confirmed, 26 deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,354 new coronavirus cases statewide Friday, increasing the total number of cases by more than 1,300 for the second time in four days.

It’s just two cases short of the 1,356 reported on Tuesday, which was highest number of new cases reported in a single 24-hour period since 1,417 new cases that were reported on April 7 amid the peak of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

With Friday’s update, the total number of cases rose in Louisiana to 54,769, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose by another 26 for a total of 3,077 deaths due to the coronavirus since the first was reported on March 14.

Once again, the LDH says, the vast majority (91%) of Friday’s increase in case growth is tied to community spread rather than congregate settings like nursing homes.

From the 17,341 test results reported Friday, the positivity rate was 7.81 percent, and the state health department noted that the federal goal is to keep this figure below 10 percent. The state’s positivity rate has been steadily rising over the past three weeks, however, and Friday’s rate was nearly 39 percent higher than the 5.62 percent average daily positivity rate for the month.

The LDH also noted that the majority of those tests were collected between June 19 to June 26, and that “today’s big increase is not tied to a backlog.”

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus rose more dramatically on Friday, going from 653 to 700. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by four to 73.

There were 153 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Friday, 65 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is also now reporting 232 deaths in Caddo, which is five more deaths than reported by Caddo Coroner’s office as of late last Friday night.

Bossier is also reporting another 29 confirmed cases, marking the fourth consecutive day of 23 or more new cases. Webster also added another 23 and Natchitoches 18. Sabine reported another nine confirmed cases and Claiborne reported four more.

As of noon Friday, June 26, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,161 case(s) | 232 death(s) | 475 state tests | 53,065 commercial tests

Bossier – 780 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 47 state tests | 20,618 commercial tests

De Soto – 329 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,253 commercial tests

Webster – 391 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 172 state tests | 6,281 commercial tests

Claiborne – 114 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,922 commercial tests

Bienville – 211 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 195 state tests | 2,542 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 231 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 300 state tests | 2,949 commercial tests

Sabine – 76 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 179 state tests | 2,412 commercial tests

Red River – 56 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 716 commercial tests

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly and on Monday reported that 39,792 are now presumed recovered. That is 2,775 more presumed recovered than were reported last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

