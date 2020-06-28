June 28 LDH update: 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose to 56,235 on Sunday, reflecting a total of 1,467 new cases over the previous two days.

The Louisiana Department of Health did not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday, citing a planned power outage. The LDH notes that 93% (1,367) of Sunday’s reported results are from the past week.

The update on Sunday also showed nine new deaths related to the coronavirus since Friday, bringing the statewide total to 3,086.

From the 18,105 test results reported Sunday, the positivity rate was 8.08 percent, where it has remained since it stopped slowly but steadily declining late last week. The state health department noted that the federal goal is to keep this figure below 10 percent.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus dipped by three on Saturday only to rise again on Sunday to 715. The number of patients on ventilators rose to 81 on Saturday but dropped to 76 on Sunday.

There were 176 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Sunday, 50 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 232 deaths in Caddo, which is one more death than the 231 reported by Caddo Coroner’s office as of Friday afternoon. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier is reporting another 45 confirmed cases. Natchitoches added another 49 cases, Webster 11, and Bienville nine. De Soto Parish is also reporting another seven cases and Red River four. Sabine added one new case. There were no new deaths reported in NWLA since Friday.

As of noon Sunday, June 28, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,211 case(s) | 232 death(s) | 475 state tests | 54,023 commercial tests

Bossier – 825 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 47 state tests | 21,217 commercial tests

De Soto – 336 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,389 commercial tests

Webster – 402 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 174 state tests | 6,445 commercial tests

Claiborne – 114 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 92 state tests | 1,940 commercial tests

Bienville – 220 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 196 state tests | 2,691 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 280 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 303 state tests | 3,032 commercial tests

Sabine – 77 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 179 state tests | 2,478 commercial tests

Red River – 60 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 732 commercial tests

