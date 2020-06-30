June 30 Louisiana COVID-19 update: 1,014 new cases confirmed, 22 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 58,095 on Tuesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 3,113.

That’s an increase of 1,014 cases and 122 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Those new cases came from the results of 23,874 tests reported to the state health department since Monday, but the LDH notes that the tests were collected between June 23 and June 30. Still, Tuesday’s test results were nearly triple the 8,526 reported on Monday and the daily positivity rate dropped from 9.9 percent to 4.25.

A total of 728,511 tests have been reported to-date in Louisiana and 7.97 percent of them have come back positive.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease. The state’s average daily positivity rate was below six percent in the first half of June. That average based on available data has risen to over seven percent over the last two weeks.

The LDH says 90% of the cases reported Tuesday were community spread.

The number of people in the hospital for treatment of the coronavirus continues to rise, jumping by another 44 Tuesday to 781. The number of patients on ventilators also rose by another four to 83.

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Sunday, June 28, that number stood at 42,225. That is 2,433 more than the previous week. Edwards noted in his briefing last week that more people are now being confirmed positive per week than are being added to the tally of presumed recoveries. A total of 6,458 cases were confirmed during the same period last week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 120 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday, 49 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 235 deaths in Caddo, which is four more deaths than the 231 reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office as of Friday afternoon.

Bossier is reporting another 39 confirmed cases. Webster added nine. Bienville and DeSoto added seven each. Claiborne Parish also added four new cases and Sabine five. Bossier and Webster also added one additional death to their respective totals.

As of noon Tuesday, June 30, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 3,309 case(s) | 235 death(s) | 476 state tests | 55,593 commercial tests

Bossier – 875 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 47 state tests | 22,013 commercial tests

De Soto – 348 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 70 state tests | 4,509 commercial tests

Webster – 418 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 174 state tests | 6,772 commercial tests

Claiborne – 120 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 93 state tests | 2,008 commercial tests

Bienville – 227 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 196 state tests | 2,734 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 280 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 313 state tests | 3,433 commercial tests

Sabine – 82 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 180 state tests | 2,566 commercial tests

Red River – 60 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 877 commercial tests

