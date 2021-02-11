The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Jury trial ban stretched to April 1, then up to local courts

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen as sundown in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A prohibition on new civil and criminal jury trials in state courts due to the coronavirus pandemic will remain in effect until April 1, the Louisiana Supreme Court said Thursday.

Beginning April 1, the high court said, local courts will be responsible for deciding whether they can safely conduct jury trials.

The current moratorium on jury trials had been set to expire on March 1.

The order says social distancing, mask-wearing, and other safety protocols will have to be enforced when jury trials resume. And it says criminal trials involving people in custody should take priority over all other matters when the moratorium on jury trials is lifted. It says potential jurors citing pandemic-related health concerns should be excused.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

