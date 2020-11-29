Justice for Quawan protest held at Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Family and organizers gathered at the Governor’s Mansion to demand answers for the death of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, 15, from Baldwin, La.

“To the killers, we’re coming for you,” said Selina Charles, Quawan’s first cousin.

In early November The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office say they found a juvenile in a sugar cane field at Ed. Broussard Road in the Lafayette area, four days after he was reported missing to Baldwin Police.

Quawan Charles was reported missing after being picked up without his parent’s consent. According to family, no Amber alert was issued and they were not taking seriously being told their son was probably at a football game. The Baldwin Police Department is investigating but says “all procedures were followed.”

Now the family made their way to the capitol city to demand justice. Selina says police have not taken the case seriously. Quawan’s family wants police to investigate the owners of the home which Quawan’s body was found.

“I contacted all news stations,” Selina said. “They said they never heard a child was missing or a body was found. So their police station…they have not let anyone know nothing.”

More information on Baldwin police chief responding to the case can be found here.

“We’re not finished. We will get justice,” Selina said.

