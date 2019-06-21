Katie Bug bill signed into law

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bill named in honor for a little girl that lost her life following a crash is now law.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed SB 138, also known as “Katie Bug’s Law”, into law on Friday. It allows officers to determine whether a driver should be tested for drugs in crashes that involve serious bodily injury. Current Louisiana law allows for post-accident drug testing only when a collision results in an on-site fatality.

“Katie Bug’s Law” is named in memory of Katie Grantham. Katie was critically injured in a 2017 crash in Bossier Parish.

Katie was taken off life support after seven days in the hospital. Because she later died in the hospital and not at the scene, the driver responsible for the crash was not drug tested. Authorities say the driver passed a field sobriety test, but when they later searched his truck, they say they found meth, pills, and alcohol.