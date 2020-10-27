Kennedy: FEMA will extend deadline for Hurricane Laura assistance registration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced today that a 30-day extension has been granted from FEMA for Hurricane Laura survivors to register for federal assistance. The original deadline was today, Oct. 27.

Kennedy and the remainder of Louisiana’s congressional delegation sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor this week asking for the extension. Kennedy said he was assured of the extension after a conversation with Gaynor yesterday afternoon.

“I’m thankful that Administrator Gaynor understands the unthinkable position Louisianians in Lake Charles and other parts of the state find themselves in,” said Kennedy in a press release. “They’re going to work every day only to come home to roofs that need patching, trees that need clearing and homes that need rebuilding. This extension will make a big difference to the good people hit hard by Hurricane Laura.”

Federal assistance may include help for temporary housing, rental assistance, property repair or replacement, medical costs, child care and funeral services. The 30-day extension period will allow additional victims to apply for and receive critical assistance, according to Kennedy.

Louisianians can determine whether they live in a designated parish here. More information about disaster relief is available through the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) and at disasterassistance.gov.

The full letter from the Louisiana delegation is available here.