Kennedy, Johnson announce nearly $1M to support enforcement agencies across Louisiana

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy and U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that nearly one million in grant funding is headed to local and state agencies to support law enforcement in Louisiana.

According to state officials, these funds, administered through the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), support a broad range of law enforcement activities to prevent and reduce crime based on unique state and local needs.

The federal funding can be used for training, hiring additional personnel, and procuring equipment and supplies, among other things.

“We keep Louisianians safe by giving law enforcement the resources they need to serve and protect,” said Kennedy.

“The support Attorney General Barr is showing for Shreveport, Natchitoches, Bossier City, and other law enforcement will extend to every member of those communities.”

“At a time when our law enforcement officers need support more than ever before, this is a key investment in our local and state agencies,” said Johnson.

“We need to make certain that everyone who serves so bravely has the tools and resources necessary to do their jobs effectively and keep our communities safe. From day one, President Trump and AG William Barr have shown their support for the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and I am thankful for their continued commitment to that effort.”



The following DOJ grants were made in Louisiana:

City of Shreveport – $117,440

Funded initiatives may include supporting drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.

Bossier City – $37,560

Funded initiatives may include supporting drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.

City of Natchitoches – $12,490

Funded initiatives may include supporting drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, information sharing initiatives, or other programs aimed at reducing crime and/or enhancing public/officer safety.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice – $61,109

Funds will be used to bring facilities in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) to better protect individuals from sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice – $10,868

Funds will be used to bring facilities in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) to better protect individuals from sexual abuse and sexual harassment in state-run juvenile correctional facilities.

Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections – $498,759

Funds will be used to administer the Adult Reentry and Employment Strategic Planning Program, which aims to reduce recidivism among newly released offenders.

Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance – $39,774

Funds will be used to administer the John R. Justice Student Loan Repayment Grant Program which provides loan repayment assistance for local, state, and federal public defenders and local and state prosecutors.

State of Louisiana Office of Youth Development – $156,588

Funds will be used to bring facilities in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) to better protect individuals from sexual abuse and sexual harassment.

