Kennedy: New Louisiana law won’t solve health care problems

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says a new Louisiana law won’t be the fix for replacing the federal health overhaul, if courts overturn it. The Republican senator says Congress will have to decide a new health care model.

Louisiana lawmakers, urged by Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, passed a bill that could lead to creation of a high-risk pool to help residents with preexisting conditions access insurance if the federal law is thrown out.

But no financing is earmarked.

Kennedy said Monday a high-risk pool could work, but will require substantial subsidies. He told the Press Club of Baton Rouge: “I don’t think the Affordable Care Act, though, is going to be solved at the state level.”

He doesn’t expect sweeping congressional action on health care before the 2020 presidential election.

