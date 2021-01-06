Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s Arizona win

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy joined with five other Senators in voting to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona.

6 US senators voted in favor of Republican effort to block counting Arizona’s electoral votes for Joe Biden:



• Sen. Cruz

• Sen. Hawley

• Sen. Kennedy

• Sen. Hyde-Smith

• Sen. Marshall

• Sen. Tuberville — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

The objection to the results in Arizona was rejected 93-6 on Wednesday night. Texas Senator Ted Cruz also voted to overturn Biden’s victory.

The Republicans raised the objection based on false claims pushed by President Donald Trump and others of issues with the vote in Arizona, which were repeatedly dismissed in Arizona’s courts and by the state’s election officials.

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy voted against objecting to Biden’s Arizona victory.

KTAL reached out to Kennedy’s office for comment regarding his vote, but we’ve not received a response. Earlier Wednesday Kennedy did condemn the rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The Capitol Police have done an extraordinary job keeping us safe. I’m thankful for their heroism.



I condemn this violent assault on the democratic process & will not be intimidated by a mob that confuses chaos & destruction with strength & wisdom. I'll continue to work for LA. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 6, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.