La. lawmakers halfway through special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — The special session Louisiana’s legislature called itself into is officially half-over, and members expect they’ll meet their end-of-June deadline.

State House members have already sent a $34 billion budget bill to the state Senate. The upper chamber will take it up in the coming days.

Also moving up the ranks is tort reform. Democrats question whether limiting car crash settlements would lower car insurance premiums. But the Republicans who lead the Legislature say they’re bracing to override any veto Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, hands them.

“If a good bill gets vetoed, we’re going to have to wait until next spring,” said Sen. Kirk Talbot (R-River Ridge), whose tort reform bill Edwards vetoed after the spring regular session. “That puts everybody on notice and adds a little more urgency to get this done.”

Lawmakers have until June 30 at 6 p.m. to finish their work, as the new fiscal year starts July 1. But depending on the coronavirus, they may host another special session this fall.