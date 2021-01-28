The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
La. National Guard Adjutant General tests positive for COVID-19

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana National Guard’s Adjutant General has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to LANG officials, Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell is experiencing mild symptoms and self-quarantining while continuing to perform his duties remotely.

Waddell said, “The health of our Guardsmen is my top priority, and I will continue to act in accordance with all CDC protocols in order to keep them safe.”

The Louisiana National Guard continues to track COVID-19 cases and conducts contact tracing when any service member reports a positive test.

