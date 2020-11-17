La. Representative Mike Johnson elected as Vice Chairman of House Republican Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Representative Mike Johnson was elected Tuesday as Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference for the 117th Congress.

According to state officials, Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference is one of the seven elected leadership positions for Republicans in the House of Representatives. Congressman Johnson joins Minority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01) in Republican leadership for the 117th Congress.

“I am truly honored to have been elected by my colleagues to help lead the House Republicans this upcoming Congress,” Rep. Johnson said Tuesday in a released statement Tuesday.

“It has been troubling to see how far left Congressional Democrats have gone, and that is why we must be bold to advance our core conservative principles and policies. As Vice Chairman of the Republican Conference, I will work tirelessly alongside my colleagues to fight for these policies and ensure we uphold the values and freedoms the American people hold dear.”