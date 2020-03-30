La. Senate to reconvene for late bill deadline on Tuesday despite stay-at-home order

Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000; death toll now 185
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Senate has announced it will go back into session on Tuesday to handle pressing business despite the governor’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis.

Senate Communication Director Morgan Robertson said the Senate needs to return to session to satisfy the late bill deadline on Tuesday. Bills facing this deadline need to be read into the official record, which requires the Senate to return to session under constitutional rules. It’s not immediately clear if the Senate will continue to work beyond Tuesday’s business or not.

Robertson said senators and staff have been directed to follow the CDC’s social distancing guidelines while in session, including staggered seating to create more distance between people.

The State Capitol has been closed since March 19, two days before Gov. John Bel Edwards issued his stay-at-home order.

