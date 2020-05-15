La. Supreme Court lifts some restrictions on court proceedings, continues trial delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Supreme Court is following suit with the new statewide order that went into effect Friday with a new set of orders of its own that lift restrictions on in-person proceedings, but keep other restrictions in place and trials on hold through June.

While court business should continue to be conducted with the use of telephone and conferencing whenver possible, in-person proceedings will be allowed.

“This authority does not extend to any matters suspended by executive action by the Governor, including but not limited to evictions,” reads the first of two orders issued Friday, which which still require courts to continue taking measures to limit access to courtrooms and other spaces, with minimum physical contact, to practice social distancing and limit in-person court capacity to 25% of the total capacity.

All civil and criminal trials are still postponed through June 30 under the new order, and filings due between Thursday, March 12, 2020 through Friday, June 5, 2020 will be considered timely if filed no later than Monday, June 8, 2020.

You can read the new orders here:

Louisiana Supreme Court Order (5/15/2020) – addressing statewide court proceedings.

(5/15/2020) – addressing statewide court proceedings. Louisiana Supreme Court Order (5/15/2020) – affecting filing deadlines at the Louisiana Supreme Court

The court says parties who are unable to meet this deadline due to the COVID-19 emergency may submit motions for extensions of time, supported by appropriate documentation and argument.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court perseveres in committed jurisprudence as it works to keep the safety and wellbeing of Louisiana’s citizens a priority.” said Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson.

In response to the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Supreme Court is posting Orders and information from Louisiana’s courts on its website. Click here for more information on Louisiana courts and the COVID-19 pandemic.

