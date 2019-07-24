BPSB: Teacher pay raise still not enough for competitive salaries for Bossier

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers in Louisiana are getting a pay raise, but Bossier school board members say it’s still not enough to make salaries in their district competitive.

Bossier Parish teachers are able to get a raise after decades, now that Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill ensuring all educators in the state receive a raise. Bossier teachers will receive $1,000 from the state and $500 for support.

“It doesn’t resolve our issues. It is a step forward,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

The school board cut more than $2 million from parts of the budget in order to increase salaries. The combined state and local money equals $2,500 more a year for teachers and $1,250 for support staff. Downey said it still doesn’t make the teacher salaries competitive. “It’s not enough and we’re going to continue to work to try to provide more.”

The school district asked for a tax increase from the parish in May but it was not received well by business owners and was shot down by voters.

“Bossier is just going to have to do something. You’ve not alleviated a problem. You’ve only put a band-aid on it,” said teacher advocate Jordan Thomas.

Cuts were made were to maintenance and textbook budgets.

“You’re really putting your students and your boys and girls of Bossier Parish at risk of not having the valuable resources that they need,” said Thomas.

The raises for the teachers will start on August 1.

