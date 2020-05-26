Lack of mask, social distancing draws concern as local stores reopen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) It’s not about the number of people; but whether safety precautions were being used by customers in line for a stores reopening on Sunday.

There were numerous social media comments about the long line outside of Ross Dress for Less on Louisiana Avenue.

The posts gave rise to a social distancing concern.

In fact, one person posted: “Six feet apart looks closer on Facebook.”

“We have to remember that we still need to take the necessary precautions and use common sense,” NP Mark Landry of Minute Med Walk-in Medical Clinic on Ambassador Caffery Parkway explained.

The clinic is surrounded by stores reopened under Phase One.

“You can have COVID for two weeks before you have symptoms. It’s hard to determine who has what sometimes. Some people’s immune system is better than others. Some people hide it betters than others. We just need to make sure that we keep our distance and practice good hygiene when we are out. We should be doing this already,” Landry noted.

Landy explains err on the side of caution and be smart while lined-up indoors or outside.

“People are ready to get out. They’re ready to get in the stores. They’re ready to shop. Just be smart that’s all we can ask. This is probably not going to go away anytime soon “

Ross’ online shopping website says precautions inside the store include plexi-glass shields at registers, disinfectant wipes to sanitize carts and holding returned items in quarantine for 72 hours before selling.