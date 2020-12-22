Lafayette long term care facilities face task of getting consent before giving vaccines

ABBEVILLE,La (KLFY) Pharmacies and other healthcare associations are now preparing to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to senior citizens and staff at long term facilities.

News Ten’s Danielle Johnson talked to workers at Eastridge nursing home in Abbeville, where both staff and residents are thrilled to receive the vaccine.

East Ridge nursing home is one of the many long term care facilities in the state partnering with pharmacies to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to senior citizens and staff at the facility.

Hunter Lawrence with Eastridge nursing home says they’ve already started preparing both staff and residents who want to receive the vaccine.

Lawrence says before residents and workers can receive the vaccine, they have to sign a consent form.

“We are encouraging everyone to sign the consent form so that we can get the process started.”

Once all consent forms are signed the vaccination process begins.

Assistant Director of Nursing Jessica Istre says receiving the vaccine is a three month process and within those three months there will also be three clinic days.

“You get the vaccine first and 28 days later you get the vaccine.

Officials at East Ridge nursing home say they hope to begin the vaccination process on December 30.

