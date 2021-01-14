Lafayette man arrested for his alleged involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette man has been arrested for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2020, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vaughn Gordan was arrested Thursday and was scheduled to appear in federal court that afternoon.

Gordon told local media that he was among those rioters who stormed the Capitol and claimed he was able to wander the building for nearly two hours.

Vaughn A. Gordon of Lafayette, LA, was arrested today in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Gordon is scheduled to make his Initial Appearance at 3:30 p.m. via videoconference in the Western District of Louisiana before Magistrate Judge Hanna. — US Attorney WDLA (@USAO_WDLA) January 14, 2021

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.