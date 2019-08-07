Lafayette’s first medical marijuana pharmacy begin seeing patients Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-Lafayette’s first medical marijuana pharmacy will start seeing patients tomorrow.At The Apothecary Shoppe, they received their medical marijuana products earlier today. Tomorrow, they will see their first patients.

Kevin LaGrange, Pharmacist in charge, Manager of The Apothecary Shoppe, said, “There are patients that have identified recommending physicians in the state over the past year, have seen them, have been identified with qualifying diagnoses, and they’ve been waiting on the physician to provide those recommendations to us to begin fulfilling those recommendations to the patient.”

Qualifying conditions that are treatable with medical marijuana include:

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cancer

Chronic Intractable Pain

Chrohn’s Disease

Epilepsy/Siezure Disorders

Glaucoma

HIV/AIDS

Multiple Sclerosis

Muscular Dystrophy

Parkinson’s Disease

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Spasticity/Severe Muscle Spasms

Wasting Syndrome/Cachexia



“There are only going to be three actual products available in one single dosage form, which is an oral solution that will be administered either sublingually or orally, but the three products are based on the ratios of CBD to THC,” explained LaGrange.

A licensed medical marijuana physician will have to recommend the patient and their dosage.

“Having accessibility to medical marijuana really allows the physician to customize the amount of CBD to THC ratio that they’re getting and treating in the disease state that they’ve seen a doctor for,” LaGrange said.



Eric Vidrine, Pharmacist and Owner of The Apothecary Shoppe, added, “When you look at the alternatives these patients have and opioids and some of the other drugs they’re using, medical marijuana has a really good safety profile.”

“We’re going to be able to help patients that have really exhausted all their other options, and we’re going to give them something new to try. A new alternative that has not been available and so we’re looking forward to really helping people,” said Blaire Vidrine, Marketing and Physician Outreach with The Apothecary Shoppe.

Medical marijuana is not covered by insurance. Costs will vary depending on the prescription. The cheapest product will cost $99, with the most expensive at $200.