Lake Charles man accused of hiding camera in teenage girl’s bedroom

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A 46-year-old Lake Charles man is facing pornography involving juveniles, video voyeurism and obscenity charges in an investigation into a hidden camera.

On December 16, 2019, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 15-year-old girl “being videotaped without her knowledge.”

The investigation revealed Damon P. Lechtenburg, 46, Lake Charles, allegedly placed cameras in the girl’s bedroom and bathroom, authorities said.

When detectives questioned Lechtenburg reportedly said he had been videotaping the victim since July.

“He also advised detectives he saved the videos, along with some still shot photographs on his computer,” authorities said.

Lechtenburg was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond has not yet been set.