Landry meets with family of fourth-grader suspended for moving BB gun during virtual learning session

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry expressed his support for a fourth-grader who was suspended after he was seen moving a BB gun during a virtual learning session earlier this month.

Ka’Mauri Harrison, 9, was also recommended for expulsion by school officials. Landry met with the Harrison family this week.

Landry said he has sent a letter to the Department of Education and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, noting that the law grants parents and their children the right to appeal to their school board and to seek judicial review of a decision by the superintendent when the child has been recommended for expulsion. Landry also said school systems could lose eligibility for state and federal funds by “systemically violating students’ constitutional rights.”

“Legal action can often be a lengthy process, but I am committed to seeing this through no matter how long it takes,” said Landry. “Today’s letter is just the next of many steps my office and I are taking to seek justice for Ka’Mauri and his family.”