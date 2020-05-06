Delayed LDH update shows 403 more COVID-19 cases, 52 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana rose by more than 400 Wednesday afternoon an update that came later than usual from the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the LDH was reporting 30,399 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is 403 more since Tuesday. The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus rose by 52 and now stands at 2,094.

The LDH has not offered the reason for the delay in Wednesday’s update.

Gov. Edwards’ afternoon briefing, originally set for 3:30 p.m. was also delayed by an hour because of a hearing underway before the House and Governmental Affairs Committee on proposed legislation to undermine the governor’s stay-at-home order.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards COVID-19 briefing delayed, now set for 4:30 p.m.

Hospitalizations dropped by nearly 50 Wednesday, from 1,512 Tuesday to 1,465. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped slightly, from 194 to 187.

Reported cases in Northwest Louisiana rose by 36 on Wednesday, all but eight of them of them in Caddo Parish. Louisiana Department of Health data still shows deaths in Caddo Parish at 123, although the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office was reporting 134 in the parish as of Monday.

In addition to a handful of new cases between them, new deaths were reported in Bossier (1), Bienville (1), and Natchitoches (2).

As of 4 p.m Wednesday, May 6, the LDH reported the following data on new cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,667 case(s) | 123 death(s) | 123 state tests | 15,007 commercial tests

Bossier – 303 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 43 state tests | 6,063 commercial tests

De Soto – 205 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,526 commercial tests

Webster – 96 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,725 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 30 state tests | 482 commercial tests

Bienville – 78 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 20 state tests | 573 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 91 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 52 state tests | 932 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 409 commercial tests

Red River – 34 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 15 state tests | 249 commercial tests

