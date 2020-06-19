LaTech student starts petition for Juneteenth to be recognized as an official university holiday

RUSTON, La. (KTVE) – Across America multiple schools are recognizing Juneteenth as an official university holiday, but that’s not the case for Louisiana Tech University…or at least not yet. One LaTech student is asking for change.

“Juneteenth is a very important date, it was the emancipation of the remaining slaves and the confederate states. That in itself is a really big deal,” said Nia Carlton, student at Louisiana Tech University

Nia Carlton started a petition to help the community of Louisiana Tech come together and make a change. The petition already has over 800 signatures.

“It’s just so amazing and beautiful to see everyone come together and to fight for something that is really good,” said Carlton.

Carlton says June 19th is not a holiday to forget, but one to celebrate and learn from.

“I feel like it is something we always look over. Slavery is a very shameful past and we do look over it but it’s not something we should look over. It’s something we should look back, learn from, and acknowledge for the future,” said Carlton.

Just an exit over, Grambling State University has already declared June 19th as an official university holiday.

“If they are able to do this then I think it’s important for us to be able to show our support as well,” said Carlton.

Just taking a stand could make Tech history, all at the hands of a few hundred students looking for positive change.

“I am leaving a mark at Tech and in history. That literally just took a couple of minutes to just start that petition and now we are here and we really are about to change history, all of us,” said Carlton.

Although this petition may not affect 2020’s Juneteenth, they hope it will affect next year’s.

Carlton says Louisiana Tech University’s president, Les Guice, has commented saying he is in favor of declaring Juneteenth a holiday in the future schedule. Since the schedules are planned 2 years in advance, they are not sure of when this will start being implemented.

