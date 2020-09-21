Law firm giving away 100 car seats to families in need

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In celebration of Child Passenger Safety Week, Dudley DeBosier is giving aways 100 car seats to families in need.

According to the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration, the purpose of Child Passenger Safety Week is to “make sure your child is in the correct car seat, that it’s properly installed and used, and that it’s registered with its manufacturer to ensure you receive important safety updates.”

You have until Wednesday, September 23 to register for your chance to win one of the 100 car seats being given away by Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers.

