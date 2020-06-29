Louisiana lawmakers have limited time to finalize budget in special session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lawmakers are in the final stretch of the special session with time winding down to finalizing the budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The senate passed the $34 billion operating budget in a unanimous vote Friday, but now it’s being sent back to the House for a final review which they’re taking up Monday on the floor.

The spending plan would fully fund K-12, child welfare, food stamps, and merit-based tuition aid programs.

The budget would include more than half a billion dollars in federal COVID-19 aid, after the coronavirus pandemic poked a nearly $1 billion hole in state revenue.

Most other state programs would see modest cuts, though not nearly as many as lawmakers had feared when the COVID-19 pandemic first began.

The House doesn’t have long to vote on the final budget because they have until Tuesday at midnight to get it to the governor’s desk.

The proposed budget would take effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2021.