LDH: 1,190 new COVID-19 cases, 48 more deaths as hospitalizations close in on all-time high

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,190 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 49 more deaths Monday, bring the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 321,058 and deaths to 7,537 as hospitalizations statewide close in on the all-time high reached at in the first wave of the pandemic.

Of the new cases reported Monday, the LDH says 1,139 are confirmed and 51 are probable.

Hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 have risen by another 58 to 1,891, just 100 short of the all-time high for hospitalizations of 1,991 reached on April 12. LDH data shows 207 are currently on ventilators. Hospitalizations surpassed the previous peak reached in July on December 21 and have steadily risen since the day after Christmas.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have reached another new all-time high with 374 in the region’s hospitals, 24 of them on ventilators.

Also according to the LDH:

The vast majority (98%) of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread versus spread in congregate settings.

99.9% of these newly reported cases happened between (12/27-1/3).

These newly reported cases are from all age groups and regions of the state, with the greatest share coming from the Greater Orleans area (34%).

These newly reported cases are on 9,562 total tests reported to the state since 1/3 (9,275 molecular, 287 antigen).

Of the 122 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana, 63 were in Caddo Parish, which also reported an additional death for a total of 522 since the outbreak began.

Bossier Parish reported 19 new cases and one new death. Natchitoches reported 17 new cases. Claiborne reported seven new cases and three new deaths. Webster added six cases, Sabine five and Red River one. Bienville did not report any new cases but added four new deaths.

There are now 40,166 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,067 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.