LDH: 2 additional storm-related deaths confirmed, bringing death toll up to 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday has confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 5.

A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.

The parish coroner has confirmed these deaths are classified storm-related.

Below are details on the five deaths LDH has confirmed to date:

50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground

74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure

77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned

68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage