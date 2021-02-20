LDH: 2 additional storm-related deaths confirmed, bringing death toll up to 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday has confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 5.
A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.
The parish coroner has confirmed these deaths are classified storm-related.
Below are details on the five deaths LDH has confirmed to date:
- 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
- 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
- 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
- 68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
- 44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.