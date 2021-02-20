Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

LDH: 2 additional storm-related deaths confirmed, bringing death toll up to 5

Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday has confirmed two additional deaths tied to the February 2021 winter storm, bringing the statewide death toll to 5.

A 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman in Avoyelles Parish died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper in which they were staying.

The parish coroner has confirmed these deaths are classified storm-related.

Below are details on the five deaths LDH has confirmed to date:

  • 50-year-old male, Lafayette Parish, slipped on ice and struck head on ground
  • 74-year-old female, Lafayette Parish, exposure
  • 77-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, slipped into pool and drowned
  • 68-year-old male, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage
  • 44-year-old female, Avoyelles Parish, carbon monoxide from improper generator usage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

